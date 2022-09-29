SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Vicky Lopez captains Spain U-17 Women's team [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Super Falcons hopes for Vicky Lopez are fading as Oshoala salutes Spain's U-17 captain.

Barcelona Femeni youngster Vicky Lopez was in action for Spain's Under 17 Women's team during the international break.

The 16-year-old Lopez born to a Nigerian mother featured for Spain in three UEFA U17 Championship Women Qualification games.

Lopez was in action as Spain U-17 beat Belgium 4-0 on Thursday, September 22 then followed it up with a 3-0 win against Poland on Sunday, September 25.

On Wednesday, September 28 Lopez played a key role as Spain wrapped up their qualification series with a 5-0 win against Greece.

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
Lopez on her official Instagram account has a flag of Nigeria and Spain.

According to several sources, Lopez has been impressed with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Lopez is teammates with Nigerian football icon Asisat Oshoala at Barcelona Femeni.

The 16-year-old Lopez took to social media to post photos of her participation with the Spanish U-17 national team.

16-year-old Vicky Lopez born to a Nigerian mother featured for Spain in three UEFA U17 Championship Women Qualification games
In the photos, Lopez is wearing the captain's armband and received a message in the comments from Oshoala that said, 'Grande Capi'

Lopez has previously referred to Oshoala as an inspiration which prompted several Nigerian football fans to suggest her allegiances are with the Super Falcons.

Despite her appearances for Spain's youth team, Lopez is still eligible to feature for the Super Falcons in the future.

Lopez will line up with Asisat Oshoala when Barcelona Femeni takes on Madrid CFF in their next league outing that will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

