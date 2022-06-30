Asisat Oshoala teams up with Nike for the launch of her academy

The Barcelona star has now taken to her Twitter page to announce the launch of her self-named football academy in a collaboration between global sports brand Nike - for which she is an ambassador as well as global multi-dimensional women’s fund Women Win.

"I am proud to announce the launch of the Asisat Oshoala Academy in partnership with Nike football and Women Win.

The football academy is an initiative that will build upon my mission of providing access to sports and education for young girls in our community" Oshoala tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala's latest announcement spells a lot of positives for young talents and prospects in Nigerian football with her newest project.

Especially at the grassroots from which she emerged before she became a global star.

The reigning African women’s player of the year has had a wonderful 2022 so far, having won the League title with Barcelona Femeni as well as being the top goalscorer (20) alongside her new teammate and former Madrid striker Geyse Ferreira.

Oshoala was also the recipient for both the Fans’ Favorite Baller and Female Baller of the Year awards.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

She is also in serious contention to reclaim her throne as Africa's best when CAF would announce the nominees for the Womens football categories having announced the nominees for their male counterparts on Thursday.

Oshoala is currently with the Nigeria National team for the 2022 Womens Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco and will be lead the attack when the glorious Falcons play their opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, 4th July.