Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre win PFA Community award

The 24-year-old was announced as the winner by the official Twitter account of the Leicester City Women's Football team.

Plumptre wins PFA award

The statement on their Twitter account said, "Our @PFA Community Champion for 2021/22."

The post came with a photo of Plumptre posing with the PFA Community award. The award for Plumptre comes the day after she celebrated her 24th birthday.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 Plumptre celebrated her 24th birthday. Plumptre celebrated her birthday along with Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi who turned 39.

While Ebi showed off an Edo themed attire, Plumptre did not post on her official Instagram account about the special occasion.

Plumptre celebrates birthday against Tottenham

Plumptre had to take to the pitch on her birthday as her Leicester City side traveled to face Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City.

Plumptre featured for 90 minutes in the game, as Leicester City were condemned to a narrow 1-0 defeat.