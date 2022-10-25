SUPER FALCONS

Ashleigh Plumptre shows off style with Autumn/Winter outfits ahead of Reading clash

David Ben
Sports  >  Sports gist

The Leicester City women's defender was spotted slaying in a host of autumn and winter outfits having been styled by one of the most popular fashion stylists in the UK.

Super Falcons and Leicester City center-back Ashleigh Plumptre, is as elegant on the pitch as she is off it.

The Foxes' defender took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to give fans a glimpse of her life when she isn't playing football.

Plumptre who has shown to have a pretty decent track record when it comes to her style on her social media showed off some autumn/winter outfit ideas for fashion lovers and fans this season.

The 24-year-old defender who made her debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria this year, was styled by a popular UK fashion stylist Gemma Sheppard in collaboration with Leicester-based clothing store Highcross.

Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre Pulse Nigeria
Ashleigh Plumptre and Gemma Sheppard
Ashleigh Plumptre and Gemma Sheppard Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

From brands like John Lewis to Reiss, here are some inspiration outfits for ladies this winter - photos below:

Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross
Ashleigh Plumptre x Highcross Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Despite representing England at under-15, under-17, under-19, and under-23 level, Plumptre made her official debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in February 2022, starting in a 2–0 win against Ivory Coast during the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification.

Ashleigh Plumptre will return to action this weekend as Leicester City face Reading
Ashleigh Plumptre will return to action this weekend as Leicester City face Reading Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre has so far had a disappointing start to the 2022/23 WSL season with Leicester City, having lost their opening two games against Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international returns to action on Sunday, October 30, 2022, against 11th placed Reading in the Women's Super League.

Topics:
David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

