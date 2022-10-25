Ashleigh Plumptre shows off style with Autumn/Winter outfits ahead of Reading clash

The Foxes' defender took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to give fans a glimpse of her life when she isn't playing football.

Plumptre who has shown to have a pretty decent track record when it comes to her style on her social media showed off some autumn/winter outfit ideas for fashion lovers and fans this season.

The 24-year-old defender who made her debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria this year, was styled by a popular UK fashion stylist Gemma Sheppard in collaboration with Leicester-based clothing store Highcross.

Pulse Nigeria

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

From brands like John Lewis to Reiss, here are some inspiration outfits for ladies this winter - photos below:

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre

Plumptre returns to action against Reading in the WSL

Despite representing England at under-15, under-17, under-19, and under-23 level, Plumptre made her official debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in February 2022, starting in a 2–0 win against Ivory Coast during the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification.

Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre has so far had a disappointing start to the 2022/23 WSL season with Leicester City, having lost their opening two games against Manchester United and Manchester City.