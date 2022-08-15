SUPER FALCONS

Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Falcons Minister of Defense Ashleigh Plumptre is back with Leicester City.

Ashleigh Plumptre returns to action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]
Ashleigh Plumptre returns to action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre returned to action for Leicester City women this weekend.

The 24-year-old Plumptre was in action as Leicester City beat rivals Southampton in a pre-season fixture.

Plumptre featured for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Leicester City defender was solid in the tournament as the Super Falcons secured a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

ALSO READ

Ashleigh Plumptre wins PFA Community award

Super Falcons star Toni Payne shows off 27th birthday celebration

Ashleigh Plumptre completes London to Paris trip on bicycle in just 4 days

Plumptre and her Leicester City teammates continue to increase their fitness
Plumptre and her Leicester City teammates continue to increase their fitness Pulse Nigeria

After her exploits at the WAFCON, Plumptre returned to training with Leicester City last week.

The Nigerian defender who was born in the United Kingdom, played a prominent role for Leicester City at the first Belvoir Drive Summer Camp.

She returned to action on the pitch as Leicester City women defeated Southampton Women 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Belvoir Drive on Sunday, August 14.

It was a good test for Leicester City after they narrowly escaped relegation last season.

Southampton on the other hand are newly promoted to the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Plumptre was solid in the tournament as the Super Falcons secured a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Plumptre was solid in the tournament as the Super Falcons secured a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Both teams had limited chances in a relatively quiet first half. The only goal of the contest came four minutes after the restart through Sam Tierney.

It was Plumptre's first match since the WAFCON as Leicester City women continue preparations for the new Barclays Women’s Super League season.

After a 1-0 win in humid conditions at Belvoir Drive, Plumptre and her Leicester City teammates continue to increase their fitness before the 2022/23 WSL campaign begins away to Everton on Sunday, September 11 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ashleigh Plumptre returns to action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

    Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

  • Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada

    Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

  • Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday

    Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Recommended articles

Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises

'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Umar Sadiq shackled as Real Madrid silence Almeria on La Liga return

Umar Sadiq shackled as Real Madrid silence Almeria on La Liga return

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win