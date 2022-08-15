Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

The 24-year-old Plumptre was in action as Leicester City beat rivals Southampton in a pre-season fixture.

Plumptre featured for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Leicester City defender was solid in the tournament as the Super Falcons secured a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Plumptre back with Leicester City

After her exploits at the WAFCON, Plumptre returned to training with Leicester City last week.

The Nigerian defender who was born in the United Kingdom, played a prominent role for Leicester City at the first Belvoir Drive Summer Camp.

She returned to action on the pitch as Leicester City women defeated Southampton Women 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Belvoir Drive on Sunday, August 14.

It was a good test for Leicester City after they narrowly escaped relegation last season.

Southampton on the other hand are newly promoted to the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Both teams had limited chances in a relatively quiet first half. The only goal of the contest came four minutes after the restart through Sam Tierney.

It was Plumptre's first match since the WAFCON as Leicester City women continue preparations for the new Barclays Women’s Super League season.