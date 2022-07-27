Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Super Falcons 4th place WAFCON finish

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Ashleigh Plumptre has given her remarks about the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
After avoiding relegation with Leicester City with Leicester City in the Women's Super League in England, Plumptre represented Nigeria at the WAFCON
Plumptre featured in the opening group stage loss to eventual champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.
The 24-year-old however featured in all three knock out games as the Super Falcons booked a place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year.
Plumptre on WAFCON
The Leicester City star took to her official Instagram account to give her thoughts on the WAFCON.
Along with photos of the tournament was a message that said, "Proud to have batted alongside a resilient and determined group of women for 5 weeks at my first senior major tournament.
"Thank you for the lessons learnt, experiences I had and the opportunity to represent way more than just myself. Morocco, thank you."
Plumptre, a new addition to the team, is expected to feature for the Super Falcons later this year when they take on the Nadeshiko of Japan in a friendly game.
The Super Falcons also have two friendly games against reigning World Cup champions the United States of America (USA).
