Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun scores again, saves Reims vs Strasbourg

It seems anything Arsenal at the moment turns into gold. Another Arsenal youngster is having fun in the French Ligue 1.

English-born Nigerian Folarin Balogun is in superb form after scoring for the third successive game for his French club Stade de Reims.

Balogun overcame VAR frustration to rescue a point for Reims following a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Sunday afternoon.

After two consecutive defeats, Reims picked up the first point in the new Ligue 1 season on the road all thanks to its Nigerian forward.

The 21-year-old forward featured for 90 minutes and put up an impressive display for his modest club in the entertaining encounter.

He attempted three (3) shots, created two (2) chances, all two were big chances, made two (2) key passes and scored his third goal of the season.

Balogun's efforts had so far been nothing but consolation goals for Reims, after netting in the 4-1 and 2-4 defeats to Marseille and Clermont Foot.

Both sides came into the encounter looking for a win after failing to win any of their opening two matches.

The home side, Strasbourg, started the strongest and had nothing to show for it until the first-half added time.

Djiku scored for Strasbourg.
Djiku scored for Strasbourg. Pulse Nigeria

Against the run of play, Balogun had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

That was the wake-up call the home side needed and eventually, the breakthrough arrived in added time.

A lovely corner was flicked on Adrien Thomasson and Alexander Djiku converted from close range to give Strasbourg the lead at the break.

In the second half, the host continued to dominate proceedings but the second goal proved elusive.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Balogun snatched a point for Reims with the equaliser.

On the balance of play, a share of the spoils is a fair result in the end.

Balogun is the latest Arsenal lad in Ligue 1 after William Saliba. He will be looking to follow in the foot steps of new hero at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0 thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard and William Saliba
Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0 thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard and William Saliba Getty Images

Saliba had a successful loan spell at Marseille and has been in superb form for the Gunners since his return to the club.

