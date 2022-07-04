Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

Jesus was unveiled wearing the new Arsenal home jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward joins Arsenal from Premier League rivals Manchester City on a long-term contract.

At Manchester City, Jesus won the FA Cup, the League Cup three times and Premier League title four times.

In five seasons with Pep Guardiola's team Jesus scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions.

Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus at Manchester City and is excited about their reunion at Arsenal.

He said, “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Gabriel Jesus on Arsenal

Jesus on the other hand praised Arteta and revealed his excitement to be part of the new project at Arsenal.

Jesus said, "He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy.

"I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players.

"They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”