PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's new number 9 excited to work for Arteta again.

Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9
Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9

On Monday, July 4, Arsenal announced the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

Recommended articles

Jesus was unveiled wearing the new Arsenal home jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward joins Arsenal from Premier League rivals Manchester City on a long-term contract.

At Manchester City, Jesus won the FA Cup, the League Cup three times and Premier League title four times.

In five seasons with Pep Guardiola's team Jesus scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions.

ALSO READ - Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

Gabriel Jesus will wear the number 9 at Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus will wear the number 9 at Arsenal Pulse Nigeria

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus at Manchester City and is excited about their reunion at Arsenal.

He said, “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

Arsenal unveiled Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal unveiled Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium Pulse Nigeria

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Jesus on the other hand praised Arteta and revealed his excitement to be part of the new project at Arsenal.

Jesus said, "He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy.

Gabriel Jesus reunites with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus reunites with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal Pulse Nigeria

"I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players.

"They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

Jesus will wear the number nine jersey at Arsenal and expected to lead the Gunners attack alongside their new number 14 Eddie Nketiah.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey

    Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

  • Manchester City Kalvin Phillips on 6-year deal from Leeds United

    Manchester City Kalvin Phillips on 6-year deal from Leeds United [Photos]

  • Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9

    Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

Recommended articles

Barcelona unveil Frank Kessie

Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

Manchester City Kalvin Phillips on 6-year deal from Leeds United [Photos]

Manchester City Kalvin Phillips on 6-year deal from Leeds United [Photos]

Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

Super Falcons receive Pinnick's blessing to defeat South Africa

Super Falcons receive Pinnick's blessing to defeat South Africa

Roundup: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo

Roundup: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo

Trending

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion

Super Falcons touch down in Morocco for 2022 WAFCON

Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON
WAFCON 2022

Watch: Uganda women vibe to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'

Uganda women vibing to Kizz Daniel's smash hit (Video)
SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onazi spotted at Lagos wedding [Photos/Videos]

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onazi spotted at Lagos wedding