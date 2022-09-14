UCL

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic: 21-year-old Arsenal target shines again for Donetsk

The wonderkid was the hero for his club again in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sits top of Group F on four (4) points.

Mykhaylo Mudryk continued his brilliant display in the Champions League after he rescued Shakhtar Donetsk from defeat.

Mudryk was impressive for the Ukrainian side after another goal for the club as they shared the spoils with Celtic following a 1-1 draw.

Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates the equaliser.
Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates the equaliser.

Celtic dominated the game and was rewarded when an own goal from Artem Bondarenko gave them a deserved lead in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

The Celtic opener came just 10 minutes into the game as the Scottish champions looked to end a long wait for a first win in the Group stage.

However, Arsenal target, Mudryk, will deny them that win on the day after an excellent finish to equalise against the run of play.

The goal took Mudryk's goal contribution in the Champions League this season to four goals - two goals and two assists.

It will be recalled that he scored one and assisted two more as Shakhtar thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1 in the opening game.

Despite the war ravaging their country, the Ukrainian giant has hardly looked out of place in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sits top of Group F on four (4) points.

After taking four (4) points from a possible six (6) in their opening two (2) matches, Shakhtar has taken charge of Group F.

The Ukrainians are top on four (4) points, while Celtic is three (3) points behind after picking up a first point on Wednesday.

