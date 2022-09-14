Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic: 21-year-old Arsenal target shines again for Donetsk

Mudryk was impressive for the Ukrainian side after another goal for the club as they shared the spoils with Celtic following a 1-1 draw.

Pulse Nigeria

Celtic dominated the game and was rewarded when an own goal from Artem Bondarenko gave them a deserved lead in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

The Celtic opener came just 10 minutes into the game as the Scottish champions looked to end a long wait for a first win in the Group stage.

However, Arsenal target, Mudryk, will deny them that win on the day after an excellent finish to equalise against the run of play.

The goal took Mudryk's goal contribution in the Champions League this season to four goals - two goals and two assists.

It will be recalled that he scored one and assisted two more as Shakhtar thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1 in the opening game.

Shakhtar take control of Group F

Despite the war ravaging their country, the Ukrainian giant has hardly looked out of place in the Champions League.

After taking four (4) points from a possible six (6) in their opening two (2) matches, Shakhtar has taken charge of Group F.