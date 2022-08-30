Arsenal suffer Elneny BLOW, Egyptian joins Thomas Partey on the sideline

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Gunners are set to be without their Egyptian and Ghanaian midfielder superstars for a while.

Mohamed Elneny
Mohamed Elneny

English club Arsenal has suffered a major injury blow to its midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

According to a report from the Athletic, Egyptian International, Elneny sustained a significant injury in Arsenal's Saturday win over Fulham in the Premier.

Mohamed Elneny had a forgettable season for club and country
Mohamed Elneny had a forgettable season for club and country Football London

The 30-year-old featured from start to finish against the newly promoted side and played a key role as Mikel Arteta's side came from behind to seal a fourth consecutive win in the League.

However, despite Elneny playing 90 minutes at Craven Cottage, the club found out later that he picked up an injury in the game.

Mohamed Elneny celebrates after putting Arsenal ahead in a 2-0 victory at Newcastle
Mohamed Elneny celebrates after putting Arsenal ahead in a 2-0 victory at Newcastle AFP

"The 30-year-old is understood to have picked up the problem during his side’s 2-1 victory but completed the full match. It was not until later that the problem became apparent," the Athletic stated in a report.

The Athletic added that the Egyptian midfielder could be out for a while but the club and player are waiting to understand the full extent of the injury.

In a related development, the report also said that Ghana defensive midfielder Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Arsenal.

Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey
Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey Imago

Partey missed the trip to Craven Cottage at the weekend due to a thigh problem. But the injury is said to be a minor one.

Arsenal, who were also without new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko against Fulham, host struggling Aston Villa this Wednesday at the Emirates.

