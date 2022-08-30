Arsenal suffer Elneny BLOW, Egyptian joins Thomas Partey on the sideline

According to a report from the Athletic, Egyptian International, Elneny sustained a significant injury in Arsenal's Saturday win over Fulham in the Premier.

The 30-year-old featured from start to finish against the newly promoted side and played a key role as Mikel Arteta's side came from behind to seal a fourth consecutive win in the League.

However, despite Elneny playing 90 minutes at Craven Cottage, the club found out later that he picked up an injury in the game.

"The 30-year-old is understood to have picked up the problem during his side’s 2-1 victory but completed the full match. It was not until later that the problem became apparent," the Athletic stated in a report.

The Athletic added that the Egyptian midfielder could be out for a while but the club and player are waiting to understand the full extent of the injury.

Partey remains out for the Gunners

In a related development, the report also said that Ghana defensive midfielder Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Arsenal.

Partey missed the trip to Craven Cottage at the weekend due to a thigh problem. But the injury is said to be a minor one.