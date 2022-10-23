Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

The Gunners league leaders started off hot as Granit Xhaka converted a cross by Ben White in the 11th minute. Arsenal sustained their pressure and went to the halftime break with the lead.

Southampton would bounce back in the second period as Stuart Armstrong equalized assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 65th minute.

The Gunners' endeavor to go back in front would be in vain as Southampton held on to secure a draw.

Arsenal dropped two points but are still top of the Premier League. The Gunners have a two-point lead ahead of closest rivals Manchester City after 11 games this season.

Arsenal still on top

Arsenal fans took to social media to celebrate the result as they did not have one of their best performances this season.

Avoiding defeating was a big deal for the Gunners as reflected in the reactions by the fans.

To start the season, Arsenal fans were aiming for a Champions League spot. Now on top of the league, the Gunners now have title aspirations but have Pep Guardiola's Manchester City chasing them.

