On-loan Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is having the best time of his senior career after another brilliant display in France.
Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims
The young Gunner has now scored six (6) goals in nine (9) matches for his modest club in France.
Balogun is proving a certified scorer after he scored again in the 2-2 draw for Stade de Reims at Troyes.
He opened the scoring for Reims in what was his ninth game of the season but it proved not to be enough to lift them out of relegation.
Balogun played for 64 minutes and scored from the only shot he had for Reims in over an hour at Troyes. It was his sixth goal of the season in just nine matches this season in Ligue 1.
Troyes deny Reims second win
Reims almost ran away with a second win of the season but was denied at the death at Troyes.
Balogun and Junya Ito, who also assisted Balogun's opener, were the stars of the for Reims after scoring both goals for the visitors.
However, Troyes did come back twice in the game, first through Wilson Odobert who cancelled Balogun's opener, five minutes into the second half.
The second goal arrived at the death, off the boot of Jackson Porozo, the scorer to deny Reims and earn Troyes a share of the spoils.
Reims have now won just one of nine matches in Ligue 1 this season, with four defeats and 4 draws, seeing them drop to 16th on the table, one point above relegation.