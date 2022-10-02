Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The young Gunner has now scored six (6) goals in nine (9) matches for his modest club in France.

Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun

On-loan Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is having the best time of his senior career after another brilliant display in France.

Recommended articles

Balogun is proving a certified scorer after he scored again in the 2-2 draw for Stade de Reims at Troyes.

He opened the scoring for Reims in what was his ninth game of the season but it proved not to be enough to lift them out of relegation.

Balogun played for 64 minutes and scored from the only shot he had for Reims in over an hour at Troyes. It was his sixth goal of the season in just nine matches this season in Ligue 1.

Reims almost ran away with a second win of the season but was denied at the death at Troyes.

Folarin Balogun vs Troyes
Folarin Balogun vs Troyes Pulse Nigeria

Balogun and Junya Ito, who also assisted Balogun's opener, were the stars of the for Reims after scoring both goals for the visitors.

However, Troyes did come back twice in the game, first through Wilson Odobert who cancelled Balogun's opener, five minutes into the second half.

The second goal arrived at the death, off the boot of Jackson Porozo, the scorer to deny Reims and earn Troyes a share of the spoils.

Reims have now won just one of nine matches in Ligue 1 this season, with four defeats and 4 draws, seeing them drop to 16th on the table, one point above relegation.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

Moffi caged as Le Bris rewards uncle with late winner for 10-man Lorient

Moffi caged as Le Bris rewards uncle with late winner for 10-man Lorient

Trending

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]