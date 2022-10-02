Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Balogun is proving a certified scorer after he scored again in the 2-2 draw for Stade de Reims at Troyes.

He opened the scoring for Reims in what was his ninth game of the season but it proved not to be enough to lift them out of relegation.

Balogun played for 64 minutes and scored from the only shot he had for Reims in over an hour at Troyes. It was his sixth goal of the season in just nine matches this season in Ligue 1.

Troyes deny Reims second win

Reims almost ran away with a second win of the season but was denied at the death at Troyes.

Pulse Nigeria

Balogun and Junya Ito, who also assisted Balogun's opener, were the stars of the for Reims after scoring both goals for the visitors.

However, Troyes did come back twice in the game, first through Wilson Odobert who cancelled Balogun's opener, five minutes into the second half.

The second goal arrived at the death, off the boot of Jackson Porozo, the scorer to deny Reims and earn Troyes a share of the spoils.