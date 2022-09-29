Arsenal's title hope suffers more BLOW as midfielder is ruled out for 8 weeks

Smith Rowe will be away for two months following successful surgery to repair tendon damage in his groin region.

The Young Lion has been struggling with discomfort in his groin which limited training and game time for league leaders Arsenal.

After several consultations with the Specialist and medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair the damaged tendon.

The surgery was a success, with the youngster set to be back in training by December, with the full rehabilitation process already underway.

“Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway - hopeful for his return to full training in December," the club stated in a statement.

Smith Rowe joins Ghana star Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Arsenal players who are currently out injured.

Smith Rowe struggles this season

The 22-year-old has only been involved in 4 games this season for Arsenal, all being substitute appearances.

He played 33 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games last season, with only three outfield players playing more regularly.

However, he has struggled for minutes this term and will now spend the next eight weeks on the sidelines.