Arsenal's title hope suffers more BLOW as midfielder is ruled out for 8 weeks

Izuchukwu Akawor
The talented midfielder is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after going under the knife.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and their title aspirations have suffered a setback after English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out for two months.

Smith Rowe will be away for two months following successful surgery to repair tendon damage in his groin region.

Emile Smith Rowe scored Arsenal's fourth goal in a 4-1 win at Leeds
Emile Smith Rowe scored Arsenal's fourth goal in a 4-1 win at Leeds AFP

The Young Lion has been struggling with discomfort in his groin which limited training and game time for league leaders Arsenal.

After several consultations with the Specialist and medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair the damaged tendon.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe AFP

The surgery was a success, with the youngster set to be back in training by December, with the full rehabilitation process already underway.

“Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway - hopeful for his return to full training in December," the club stated in a statement.

Smith Rowe joins Ghana star Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Arsenal players who are currently out injured.

The 22-year-old has only been involved in 4 games this season for Arsenal, all being substitute appearances.

He played 33 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games last season, with only three outfield players playing more regularly.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring at Chelsea
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring at Chelsea AFP

However, he has struggled for minutes this term and will now spend the next eight weeks on the sidelines.

Smith Rowe has accumulated 14 minutes per game but with no goal contribution so far this season for the Gunners.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

