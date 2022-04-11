WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It means ‘God has added joy to my life' Bukayo Saka explains his name in Yoruba.

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name
Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gave a detailed explanation of his Nigerian heritage in his latest interview with the men's monthly magazine GQ.

Recommended articles

The 20-year-old made some bold claims in the interview about his progression as a professional footballer.

Saka was born to Nigerian parents in the United Kingdom and continues to stay close to his heritage.

The Hale End Academy graduate was the subject of speculation to switch his international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick and former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr tried to recruit him but he opted to play for his birth country.

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot Pulse Nigeria

In the interview, Saka discussed the meaning of his name with his elder brother Yomi.

According to Saka, the name Bukayo was given to him by his grandmother. The reason for the name was for him to bring joy to the family.

Explaining the origin of the name, Saka said, “My grandma gave it to me because of its meaning.

“It means ‘God has added joy to my life.’ She wanted me to add joy to the family, so she named me that...Every time she called me, that’s probably what I meant to her.”

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name
Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name Pulse Nigeria

The Arsenal number 7, stated that Yomi, his elder brother, was an aspiring footballer who played as a defender.

He decided to put his dream to become a professional footballer aside to go to university instead.

Saka who was born in Ealing also credited his success as a professional footballer to the Nigerian food he ate during his childhood.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April

    Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

  • Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name

    'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

  • Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

    Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

Recommended articles

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Nwora, Dosunmu among the top Nigerian performers in the last round of regular-season games

Nwora, Dosunmu among the top Nigerian performers in the last round of regular-season games

Trending

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga

Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name