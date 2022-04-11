'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

The 20-year-old made some bold claims in the interview about his progression as a professional footballer.

Saka was born to Nigerian parents in the United Kingdom and continues to stay close to his heritage.

The Hale End Academy graduate was the subject of speculation to switch his international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick and former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr tried to recruit him but he opted to play for his birth country.

Pulse Nigeria

In the interview, Saka discussed the meaning of his name with his elder brother Yomi.

According to Saka, the name Bukayo was given to him by his grandmother. The reason for the name was for him to bring joy to the family.

Explaining the origin of the name, Saka said, “My grandma gave it to me because of its meaning.

“It means ‘God has added joy to my life.’ She wanted me to add joy to the family, so she named me that...Every time she called me, that’s probably what I meant to her.”

Pulse Nigeria

The Arsenal number 7, stated that Yomi, his elder brother, was an aspiring footballer who played as a defender.

He decided to put his dream to become a professional footballer aside to go to university instead.