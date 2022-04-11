PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'I love to Sleep' - Bukayo Saka says he is not scared of anyone as he models for GQ.

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the latest footballer to grace the cover of the monthly men's magazine, British GQ.

Recommended articles

Saka has been one of the revelations of the season, spearheading Arsenal's quest for European football.

The 20-year-old midfielder born to Nigerian parents was selected as the cover athlete for GQ in April.

In his interview, Saka explained his improved from starting from missing a penalty that cost England at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot Pulse Nigeria

In the GQ interview, Saka was asked about his preparation for games and how he deals with difficult situations.

The youngster responded by emphasizing the importance of positive thoughts with help from God.

He said, "I don’t like to overthink. If you overthink about positive situations, then negative situations can start to creep into your mind, then you get nervous and stuff like that. That’s why I have faith in God and believe in myself.”

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot Pulse Nigeria

“When we were growing up we were taught by our parents to have faith in God, and when you’re younger you don’t fully understand.

"But throughout life, you keep exercising your faith, so when you get into different challenges, you decide, ‘this time I’m going to trust God.

"God comes through for you. That’s how it kept building and building for me, so I can be confident and go into places knowing that God’s got me. That’s why a lot of times I can be fearless.”

“Right now, I’m not scared of anyone, really.”

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot Pulse Nigeria

Saka then went on to give a detailed description of his time at school while aspiring to be a professional footballer.

He added, “I love my sleep,” he begins, “so I would leave it till the last minute [to get out of bed].

“So I’d wake up at eight o’clock. School was walking distance, but because I woke up so late I would make my mum drop us.

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot Pulse Nigeria

"School at nine, go through school, school finishes at three o’clock, then my dad’s waiting outside, so I get in the car, and we go straight to training. I’d eat my food in the car.

" Training was in Walthamstow: Hale End Road. And at that time there was so much traffic to get there, that’s why I left straight from school.”

Saka is expected to return to action for Arsenal when they travel to face Southampton in a Premier League fixture scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

    Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

  • Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

    'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

  • Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga

    'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Recommended articles

Osimhen's agent responds to €100m bids amidst interest from the Premier League

Osimhen's agent responds to €100m bids amidst interest from the Premier League

We won't let our hope be dashed - Victor Osimhen reacts to 'hurtful' Napoli defeat

"We won't let our hope be dashed" - Victor Osimhen reacts to 'hurtful' Napoli defeat

Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

'You need to have variety in your finishes' - Brendan Rodgers tells Iheanacho the 'Golden rule' as a striker

'You need to have variety in your finishes' - Brendan Rodgers tells Iheanacho the 'Golden rule' as a striker

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Van Bronckhorst explains leaving Calvin Bassey out of Rangers' squad for big St. Mirren victory

Van Bronckhorst explains leaving Calvin Bassey out of Rangers' squad for big St. Mirren victory

Trending

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy