'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the latest footballer to grace the cover of the monthly men's magazine, British GQ.
Saka has been one of the revelations of the season, spearheading Arsenal's quest for European football.
The 20-year-old midfielder born to Nigerian parents was selected as the cover athlete for GQ in April.
In his interview, Saka explained his improved from starting from missing a penalty that cost England at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.
In the GQ interview, Saka was asked about his preparation for games and how he deals with difficult situations.
The youngster responded by emphasizing the importance of positive thoughts with help from God.
He said, "I don’t like to overthink. If you overthink about positive situations, then negative situations can start to creep into your mind, then you get nervous and stuff like that. That’s why I have faith in God and believe in myself.”
“When we were growing up we were taught by our parents to have faith in God, and when you’re younger you don’t fully understand.
"But throughout life, you keep exercising your faith, so when you get into different challenges, you decide, ‘this time I’m going to trust God.
"God comes through for you. That’s how it kept building and building for me, so I can be confident and go into places knowing that God’s got me. That’s why a lot of times I can be fearless.”
“Right now, I’m not scared of anyone, really.”
Saka then went on to give a detailed description of his time at school while aspiring to be a professional footballer.
He added, “I love my sleep,” he begins, “so I would leave it till the last minute [to get out of bed].
“So I’d wake up at eight o’clock. School was walking distance, but because I woke up so late I would make my mum drop us.
"School at nine, go through school, school finishes at three o’clock, then my dad’s waiting outside, so I get in the car, and we go straight to training. I’d eat my food in the car.
" Training was in Walthamstow: Hale End Road. And at that time there was so much traffic to get there, that’s why I left straight from school.”
Saka is expected to return to action for Arsenal when they travel to face Southampton in a Premier League fixture scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
