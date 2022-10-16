Arsenal overcome NEPA problem to beat Leeds United

The Gunners came into the match at Elland Road following a victory against Liverpool last weekend and against Bodo/Glimt midweek in the Europa League.

A few minutes after kick off the game was temporarily suspended because of a power cut with the referee's communication systems.

The teams went to the dressing room while the power issue was being resolved by the technical crew on the ground.

Upon resumption of the game, Arsenal were quick to establish their dominance and were rewarded in the 35th minute when Bukayo Saka converted a ball through to him by captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal went to the halftime break with the lead and would begin the second half pinning their opponents back.

In the 46th minute, Patrick Bamford put the ball by Aaron Ramsdale but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Following a tackle by William Saliba, Arsenal were awarded a penalty, Bamford stepped up to convert but was saved by Ramsdale.

Towards the end of the game, Leeds began to commit more players forward and in additional time Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães was shown a straight red card/

The Gunners would hold on to claim all three points and stay top of the Premier League for another week.

Bamford helps Arsenal

Following the result, Arsenal fans were quick to cite the delay as playing a role in their victory.

Arsenal fans mocked former Chelsea man Bamford for missing the penalty to level the game.

The lack of power that caused the delay was the most discussed topic on social media and dominated the trends.

Lack of constant power supply is a routine in Nigeria hence shock that a similar situation albeit for a brief period happened in the United Kingdom.