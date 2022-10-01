Premier League leaders Arsenal have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table after a comfortable win over 10-man Tottenham on Saturday.
Partey time at the Emirates as Arsenal rout 10-man Spurs in London derby
The Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ministry is moving successfully to the permanent site.
The Gunners thrashed Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates to claim the bragging rights in the North London derby.
Ghanaian superstar, Thomas Partey kicked off proceedings for the Gunners with an absolute beauty before Harry Kane equalised for Spurs through a penalty.
Arsenal bounced back with two more goals from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus to seal an outstanding win over their city rivals.
Gunners prove title credentials with an easy win
If there was ever a doubt about Arsenal's status as one of the contenders for the Premier League title, the Gunners may have doused it.
Arteta's men overcame a scare in the first half to blow Antonio Conte and his Spurs side away in a convincing manner.
Emerson Royal's second-half dismissal derailed the visitors but they were no match for their host on the day.
Goals from Partey, Xhaka and Jesus sealed another impressive three points, the seventh win of the season in 8 matches this season in the PL.
What it means
Arsenal has now registered three successive wins at home in the PL, with the latest the first since 2013.
With the win, the Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table, at least for the next 24 hours.