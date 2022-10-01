PREMIER LEAGUE

Partey time at the Emirates as Arsenal rout 10-man Spurs in London derby

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ministry is moving successfully to the permanent site.

Arsenal heroes Xhaka, Jesus and Partey.
Premier League leaders Arsenal have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table after a comfortable win over 10-man Tottenham on Saturday.

The Gunners thrashed Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates to claim the bragging rights in the North London derby.

Ghanaian superstar, Thomas Partey kicked off proceedings for the Gunners with an absolute beauty before Harry Kane equalised for Spurs through a penalty.

Arsenal bounced back with two more goals from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus to seal an outstanding win over their city rivals.

If there was ever a doubt about Arsenal's status as one of the contenders for the Premier League title, the Gunners may have doused it.

Arteta's men overcame a scare in the first half to blow Antonio Conte and his Spurs side away in a convincing manner.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring for Arsenal against Spurs in the North London derby
Emerson Royal's second-half dismissal derailed the visitors but they were no match for their host on the day.

Goals from Partey, Xhaka and Jesus sealed another impressive three points, the seventh win of the season in 8 matches this season in the PL.

Arsenal has now registered three successive wins at home in the PL, with the latest the first since 2013.

Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal in their win against Tottenham in the North London derby
With the win, the Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table, at least for the next 24 hours. a

