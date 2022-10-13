PREMIER LEAGUE

'People are free to discuss what they want' - Arteta replies Aubameyang

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Spaniard is only happy that he has a better group at the Emirates than when Aubameyang was captain of the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hugs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to comments made by his former captain Pierre-Emile Aubameyang.

Aubameyang claimed the Arsenal boss cannot manage 'big characters' in the dressing room but Arteta believes he now has a better group of players than ever before.

Arteta and Aubameyang when the going was good. POOL

The former Arsenal captain left the Emirates in acrimonious circumstances back in February after he was stripped of the captaincy and his contract terminated following a fall-out with Arteta.

He will join LaLiga side Barcelona where he spent seven months before making a return to the Premier League with Arsenal rivals, Chelsea.

In a video, following his exit from the Emirates, the former Gabon International criticised the management style of his former boss and claimed that he can't handle big characters like him.

"To manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can't deal with it," Aubameyang was recorded as saying in an interview with A Jewellers.

"He (Arteta) needs some young players, they don't say anything, they listen."

However, Arteta has now reacted to those comments made by his former captain after the video resurfaced.

Speaking on the issue ahead of their Europa League clash against Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt, the Arsenal boss said that Aubameyang can say whatever he wants as he now has a better group than ever at the club.

"People are free to discuss what they want," he told reporters in Norway, according to RTE.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video] Pulse Nigeria

"I have never been in a better dressing room (than this season) - more enjoyable, more hard-working, a better relationship between staff and players and it is an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group."

Arteta's Arsenal currently leads the Premier League after nine matches and will go into the game on Thursday in Norway looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group A.

