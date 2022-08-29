Former Arsenal teammates Thierry Henry & Cesc Fabregas become club owners

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry & Fabregas become club owners in Italy

Izuchukwu Akawor
The former Gunners and Premier League stars have been confirmed as part-owners of Italian club Como in Serie B.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is the latest big name former player to become a club owner after he joined Serie B side, Como.

Henry has been confirmed as a minority owner of the Italian club alongside former teammate Cesc Fabregas.

The former French striker confirmed the development through a statement according to Daily Mail.

"‘I have been waiting to get involved in a project like Como for a long time," Henry stated. "A club with ambition but most importantly one that holds the same values as me - that the club and its local community both need to thrive."

"When I spoke to the team here and they told me about the community initiatives already in place and the ambition to ensure that as the club prospers so does the community, I knew this was the perfect opportunity for me."

Como CEO also spoke about the deal and said it was a pleasure to have the former Premier League star on board.

"It gives us great pleasure to introduce Thierry Henry. After explaining our vision of where we want to be as a club being part of the community and our ambition to get to Serie A."

Como already drew attention to the club after it announced the capture of former Spain International Fabregas.

Fabregas joined the club on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco this summer before he became a part-owner alongside Henry.

Como has also added another popular Premier League star to the team after Wolverhampton striker Patrick Cutrone put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Cutrone returns to Como where he was born. He has also played in Serie A with Fiorentina and Empoli.

