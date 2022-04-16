WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

After last week's defeat, the Gunners were one again served breakfast by Southampton.

Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek

Arsenal suffered a 0-1 loss away against Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Recommended articles

The only goal of the game came in the 44th minute when Jan Bednarek converted a ball through to him by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek Pulse Nigeria

The Gunners struggled all day with half chances and could not get an equalizer in the second half as Southampton held on for a much needed three points.

After defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last week, the Gunners have no lost back to back games.

With zero points from a possible six, the Gunners have dropped to sixth on the standings.

Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek Pulse Nigeria

The Gunners are now three points behind North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and level on points with Manchester United with a game in hand.

Arsenal fans were not happy with the recent results for their team blaming young manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners also bemoaned the results of their outstanding game they hoped would give them a comfortable cushion in their race for Champions League football next season.

See reactions below

Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek Pulse Nigeria
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek Pulse Nigeria
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton Pulse Nigeria
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton Pulse Nigeria
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton
Arsenla fans are not happy as game in hand counts for nothing in loss to Southampton Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Social media reactions at Liverpool edge Man City on Saturday afternoon to progress to the finals of the Emirates FA Cup

    'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

  • Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek

    'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

  • Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford

    'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

Recommended articles

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

Ronaldo's 50th career hat-trick rescues Manchester United from Norwich

Ronaldo's 50th career hat-trick rescues Manchester United from Norwich

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

Destiny Udogie has decided to represent Italy instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Wilfred Ndidi continues his recovery from injury