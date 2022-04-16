'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

The only goal of the game came in the 44th minute when Jan Bednarek converted a ball through to him by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Gunners struggled all day with half chances and could not get an equalizer in the second half as Southampton held on for a much needed three points.

After defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last week, the Gunners have no lost back to back games.

With zero points from a possible six, the Gunners have dropped to sixth on the standings.

The Gunners are now three points behind North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and level on points with Manchester United with a game in hand.

Arsenal fans were not happy with the recent results for their team blaming young manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners also bemoaned the results of their outstanding game they hoped would give them a comfortable cushion in their race for Champions League football next season.

See reactions below

