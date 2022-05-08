'Cedric is the 1st player we should sell' - Arsenal fans react as Nketiah's double takes down Leeds United

The Gunners had an opportunity to add distance with fifth place Tottenham Hotspur who played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

Just five minutes into the game, Eddie Nketiah put the Gunners in front.

At the 10 minute mark, Nketiah scored his second of the game from a ball through to him by Gabriel Martinelli.

Leeds United were reduced to 10 men when defender Luke Ayling was given a straight red card by center referee Chris Kavanagh.

Arsenal went to the halftime break with a two goal advantage while Leeds United faced a difficult battle to overturn the deficit with 1 men.

Still in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United pulled one back in the 66th minute when Diego Llorente converted a cross by Junior Firpo.

The final 25 minutes were tense as Arsenal held on for the win. The victory means that Leeds United drop into the relegation zone while Arsenal now a four point cushion against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal fans not happy with Cedric

Arsenal got the victory against Leeds United but their fans were not entirely happy after the game.

Ghanaian eligible Nketiah who scored both goal for Arsenal received some praise but the bulk of the reaction after the game was about Portuguese defender Cédric Soares.

Soares is one of the right-backs at the club and has been given playing time by Mikel Arteta ahead of the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.

According to Arsenal fans, Cedric is not good enough to play for the Gunners and his latest performance against Leeds United is an example why.

Arsenal fans are already counting the days until the transfer window is open so Cedric can be offloaded by the club.

See reactions to Cedric's performance against Leeds United below

