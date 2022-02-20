Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

The Catalan giants took the lead in the 25th minute when Jordi Alba found winter signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score his first goal for the club.

Frenkie De Jong scored the second for Barcelona in the 32nd minute from a ball to him by Ousmane Dembele.

Aubameyang scored the third in the 38th minute from a ball by Gavi as Barcelona took a comfortable lead to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Valencia pulled one back in the 52nd minute when Carlos Soler converted a cross by Bryan Gil.

Substitute Pedri hit a rocket in the 63rd minute for Barcelona's fourth. Despite late pressure from Valencia, Barcelona held on for the win and claim a much-needed three points in the race for Champions League football next season.

Arsenal fans hating on Aubameyang

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang was the hero for Barcelona as his two goals killed off initial pressure by Valencia.

The Gabon striker showed off his class in front of goal with an exquisite finish for his first and good position to convert the second.

Aubameyang left Arsenal this January under controversial circumstances. He fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as Barcelona capitalized on the situation to bring him to the Camp Nou.

His two goals in his first La Liga start did not go down well with fans of his former team.

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment that Aubameyang is starting to flourish in Barcelona.

See reactions below.

