LA LIGA

Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Arsenal fans not happy with the success of Aubameyang for Barcelona

Aubameyang scored his first goal for Barcelona against Valencia
Aubameyang scored his first goal for Barcelona against Valencia

Barcelona recorded a 4-1 victory away against Valencia at the Mestalla in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Catalan giants took the lead in the 25th minute when Jordi Alba found winter signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score his first goal for the club.

Frenkie De Jong scored the second for Barcelona in the 32nd minute from a ball to him by Ousmane Dembele.

Aubameyang scored the third in the 38th minute from a ball by Gavi as Barcelona took a comfortable lead to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Valencia pulled one back in the 52nd minute when Carlos Soler converted a cross by Bryan Gil.

Substitute Pedri hit a rocket in the 63rd minute for Barcelona's fourth. Despite late pressure from Valencia, Barcelona held on for the win and claim a much-needed three points in the race for Champions League football next season.

Aubameyang finally found the back of the net for Barcelona against Valencia
Aubameyang finally found the back of the net for Barcelona against Valencia Pulse Nigeria

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang was the hero for Barcelona as his two goals killed off initial pressure by Valencia.

The Gabon striker showed off his class in front of goal with an exquisite finish for his first and good position to convert the second.

Aubameyang left Arsenal this January under controversial circumstances. He fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as Barcelona capitalized on the situation to bring him to the Camp Nou.

His two goals in his first La Liga start did not go down well with fans of his former team.

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment that Aubameyang is starting to flourish in Barcelona.

See reactions below.

Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia Pulse Nigeria
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia Pulse Nigeria
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia Pulse Nigeria
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia
Reactions of Arsenal fans as Aubameyang scores for Barcelona against Valencia Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona will hope Aubameyang can continue his good form in midweek when they take on Italian Serie A giants Napoli in an Europa League playoff fixture scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Pedri put in a masterclass performance for Barcelona against Valencia

    'There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri' - Barcelona boss Xavi full of praise for youngster

  • Aubameyang scored his first goal for Barcelona against Valencia

    Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

  • The Super Falcons will aim to finish the job in Ivory Coast

    Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

Recommended articles

'Best 19-year-old in the world' - Xavi gushes over Pedri's perfect cameo in 4-1 victory over Valencia

'Best 19-year-old in the world' - Xavi gushes over Pedri's perfect cameo in 4-1 victory over Valencia

'There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri' - Barcelona boss Xavi full of praise for youngster

'There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri' - Barcelona boss Xavi full of praise for youngster

Ademola Lookman's goal not enough as Leicester suffer painful defeat at Wolves

Ademola Lookman's goal not enough as Leicester suffer painful defeat at Wolves

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

Trending

SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya

Oshoala and Ajibade to get 'REVENGE' for Super Falcons against Ivory Coast

Oshoala and Ajibade have to deliver for the Super Falcons

Rapper, fashionista, with love from Ghana - 9 things you should know about Barcelona's no.9 Depay

Barcelona foward Memphis Depay marks his 28th birthday today

How Moses Simon, Iheanacho, and other Super Eagles stars celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

Nigerian football stars celebrated Valentine Day