Arsenal fans hail 'HERO' Lacazette after crucial win against Wolves

Tosin Abayomi
The Gunners can now dream of Champions League football next season after an important win against Wolves.

Arsenal had to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan pounced on a defensive mix-up to give Wolves the lead at the Emirates Stadium which they took to the halftime break.

Substitutes Nicolas Pepe and Edward Nketiah both combined for Arsenal's equalizer in the 82nd minute.

The game seemed destined to end in a draw but French striker Alexandre Lacazette pounced on to the ball in the box which deflected into the net.

The goal sparked wild celebrations as it turned out to be the winner in additional time.

The victory for the Gunners means that they overtake London rivals West Ham United and move in to fifth place.

The victory also means that Arsenal are just one three points behind Manchester United for a Champions League spot haven played two games less.

The conversation about the game was about the heroics of French striker Lacazette.

The French man captained the Gunners at home and was unable to put away the initial chances that came his way.

In the clutch, Lacazette delivered to earn Arsenal a much-needed three points.

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to praise Lacazette for his contribution to the winning goal

See reactions below.

Lacazette was the hero for Arsenal against Wolves
Lacazette was the hero for Arsenal against Wolves
Lacazette was the hero for Arsenal against Wolves
Reactions as Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory
Reactions as Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory
Reactions as Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory
Reactions as Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory
The Gunners will now continue their Premier League campaign when they travel to take on Watford in a fixture scheduled for Sunday, March 6, 2022.

