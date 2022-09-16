PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Sports gist

The Premier League has revealed the winners of the monthly awards on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta emerged the winner of Manager of the Month for August.

The 40-year-old led Arsenal to start the season with five straight Premier League victories hence his third time winning the award.

Arteta led Arsenal to victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Aston Villa.

To win the award, Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter, Marco Silva, and Antonio Conte.

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin won the Goal of the Month for August.

The 26-year-old scored a sensational volley in the 90th minute to equalize for Newcastle United against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking on winning the award, Saint-Maximin said, "It was a nice goal. It's always very difficult to win this trophy so that's why I'm very proud to get that trophy and also get a point for my team."

