Top 5 goals from Nigerians from the weekend starring Falconets [Vidoes]

From the popular Premier League to the Italian Seria A, the French Ligue 1 to the Czech Republic and of course, far away Cost Rica where the Falconets are doing the nation proud, Pulse of the Day monitored proceedings for you.

No fewer than ten goals were scored in the aforementioned leagues and places by some of Nigeria's best legs.

But which of the goals made the Pulse of the Day top five (5) goals by Nigerians at the weekend? Here is the list of the goals and some of the videos

The Pulse of the Day top five (5) goals from the weekend

5. Flourish Sabastine (vs France in the U20WWC)

Nigeria's U20 Women's team, the Falconets, got off to a winning start at the FIFA U20 Women's World in Costa Rica all thanks to Flourish Sabastine.

Sabastine was the star of the day after she scored a wonderful left-footed strike late in the game to give Nigeria a narrow win.

From the build-up to the finish, it was such a beautiful goal for the youngster to give Nigeria a lovely win over the European giant.

4. Ademola Lookman (vs Sampdoria in the Serie A)

Atalanta BC ended a run of two consecutive away defeats in the Italian Serie A on the opening day of the 2022/23 season with a Nigerian on target.

Ademola Lookman came off the bench to make his much-anticipated debut for Atalanta and sealed it with a beautiful goal on his debut for the club.

Similar to the goal by Flourish for the Falconets, Lookman showed remarkable composure to beat his marker before letting fly a left-footed effort to wrap up the win for La Dea.

3. Joe Aribo (vs Leeds United in the Premier League)

The playmaker started his first Premier League game at St Mary's on the bench but that didn't stop him from personal glory on the day.

Joe Aribo proved to be a super-sub after coming off the bench to inspire Southampton to a wonderful fightback.

With the Saints 2-0 down to Leeds, Aribo came on and 11 minutes later pulled one back as Southampton went on to snatch a share of the spoils.

The goal was his first in the PL and also saw him become the first Nigerian to score for Southampton in the league.

2. Esther Onyenezide (vs South Korea in the U20WWC)

The Falconets are flying in Costa Rica and on Sunday night overcame a heavy downpour to book a ticket to the quarter-final.

Falconets defeated their counterparts from South Korea 1-0 with Esther Onyenezide the hero of the day this time.

As they did in the win over France, Nigeria left it late and the wait was worth it as Onyenezide wrapped up the win with a screamer. Her goal is better seen than described, in we are keeping it real.

1. Moses Usor (vs FK Jablonek in Czech Republic)

Moses Usor scored a beautiful free kick to help Czech giant Slavia Praha overcome a scare from their host Jablonek.

The 20-year-old forward, who was on the pitch for just one half, opened the scoring with a delicious free kick in the eighth minute as Slavia went on to win 3-2 on the day.

It was his first goal of the season in the League for Praha. He was subbed off before the start of the second half.

Other Worthy Mentions

In the Italian Serie A, another Nigerian scored on his debut, striker David Okereke.

Okereke opened his account for newly promoted Cremonese and it was a delicious header.

However, the goal was a beauty but it didn't save the club from an opening day 3-2 defeat at Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, while the Aribo and Calvin Bassey have left the Scottish Premier League, there is the towering centre-back Ayo Obileye to keep things going in Scotland.

The defender who loves to score goals was at it again after he headed Livingston to a 2-1 win over Hibernian.

