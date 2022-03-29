'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has reacted to Hollywood icon Will Smith hitting comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Anthony Joshua advised Will Smith to punch instead of slap next time.
Rock took to the stage to present the award for the best documentary and made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from alopecia.
Smith went to the stage and hit Rock with an open palm as Chris Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.
Smith then responded, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”
Joshua took to his official Instagram account to advise Smith.
On his stories along with a picture of him and Smith, Joshua wrote, “Proud of you bro,” Joshua wrote on his Instagram page. “Next time close your fist @WillSmith.”
Smith has now taken to his official Instagram account to post an apology.
In the post, he wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.
"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.
"I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."
The photo with Will Smith was when Joshua was training with Team Great Britain for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
