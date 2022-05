The 29-year-old Cuppy is enrolled and pursuing a master's degree in African Studies at the University of Oxford.

Cuppy and Joshua team up

On Tuesday, May 3 Joshua paid Cuppy a visit at her school the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Cuppy took to social media to give her followers an update about Joshua’s visit.

Cuppy posted a photo with Joshua in her school with a message that said, "Look who came all the way to Oxford University.

" Do you reckon @AnthonyJoshua would make a great research assistant for my thesis? 👨🏽‍🎓 lol #CuppyDat.”

In a separate post, Cuppy then went on to give Joshua words of encouragement as he continues in his preparation to face Usyk.

She said, "So PROUD of this MAN! With or without belts, always my CHAMP 🥊 Femi KNOWS I got him ANYDAY!.

"Sometimes, the greatest friendships are the ones you never expected to be in. #CuppyDat."

This is not the first time Cuppy would be involved with a professional boxer of Nigerian descent.