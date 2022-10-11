Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

The 32-year-old Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion coming off a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medal winner showed off his style by wearing a smart white shirt, bow tie with a pair of sunglasses.

Joshua is not shy of his Nigerian roots with the country outlined on a tattoo of Africa located on his right shoulder.

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua shines at BOA Awards

The showed his allegiance to Nigeria by attending the BOA awards that celebrate personalities of African and Pan-African heritage.

At the event, Joshua scooped an award and was able to meet several big names whose ancestry can be traced to Africa.

He met stars such as Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera and posted a message along with photos from the event.

The message by Joshua on his official social media platforms said, "Very very grateful to receive a BOA Award."

Pulse Nigeria

The BOA award comes as the former heavyweight boxing champion is about to be celebrated by President Muhammadu Buhari.