Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Anthony Joshua celebrates the Best of Africa Award, set to receive OFR.

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award
Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE attended the Best of Africa awards.

Read Also

The 32-year-old Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion coming off a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medal winner showed off his style by wearing a smart white shirt, bow tie with a pair of sunglasses.

Joshua is not shy of his Nigerian roots with the country outlined on a tattoo of Africa located on his right shoulder.

Anthony Joshua showed off his style by wearing a smart white shirt, bow tie with a pair of sunglasses.
Anthony Joshua showed off his style by wearing a smart white shirt, bow tie with a pair of sunglasses. Pulse Nigeria

The showed his allegiance to Nigeria by attending the BOA awards that celebrate personalities of African and Pan-African heritage.

At the event, Joshua scooped an award and was able to meet several big names whose ancestry can be traced to Africa.

He met stars such as Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera and posted a message along with photos from the event.

The message by Joshua on his official social media platforms said, "Very very grateful to receive a BOA Award."

Anthony Joshua is set to be conferred with the Officer of the Federal Republic(OFR) national award
Anthony Joshua is set to be conferred with the Officer of the Federal Republic(OFR) national award Pulse Nigeria

The BOA award comes as the former heavyweight boxing champion is about to be celebrated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Joshua who was born in Watford, United Kingdom is set to be conferred with the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) national award.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi snubs Ronaldo as he selects his Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi snubs Ronaldo as he selects his Ballon d'Or winner

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň

Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach