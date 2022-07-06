Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Led by head coach Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona stars returned to training.

Some of the players that turned up to training are youngsters Pedri, Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez.

Others include, Alejandro Balde, former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona stars in training

The players turned up to the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to have their routine medicals taken in the morning.

The players started preparation for the new season with a training session and the stars back.

The session led by the coaching staff was conducted under the intense Catalonian heat at the start of July.

The session involved the 23 players that had reported for duty in the morning.

The players that had international fixtures at the end of the last season will be getting an extra week of vacation before returning to join their teammates in training.

Barcelona are boosted with new recruit Franck Kessie set to join a talented midfield.