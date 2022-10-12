15-year-old Chukwu inspires Canada to 1-1 draw against France

There were no goals scored in a tightly contested first half at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

In the 59th minute, Canada brought on forward Chinonyerem Annabelle Chukwu in place of Kayla Briggs.

The introduction of Chukwu would turn the tide of the game as she put Canada in front in the 67th minute.

Lucie Calba responded for France diving low to nod the ball past the Canada goalkeeper for the equalizer.

France continued to press Canada back but were unable to find the chances that came their way as the game ended in a draw.

Chukwu and Super Falcons

Annabelle born in Ontario Canada is just 15 years old and played a huge role in coming off the bench despite receiving a yellow in the 85th minute of the game.

The youngster has a twin sister Isabelle Chukwu who missed out on the Canada team to the tournament in India.

Annabelle is not the only player of Nigerian descent in the Canadian youth setup. Janet Chidinma Kalu is another youngster with Nigerian roots although did not feature against France.

The Super Falcons played two friendly games against the senior national team of Canada earlier this year.

Chukwu and her twin sister are yet to get a call-up to the senior Canada women's team and are still eligible to play for the Super Falcons in the future.