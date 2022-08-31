PREMIER LEAGUE

Angel Gabriel keeps title fire burning as Arsenal survive Villa scarce

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Gunners have now established themselves as genuine Premier League title contenders after a fifth consecutive win thanks to Angel Gabriel.

The Angels, Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli
Arsenal will remain at the top of the Premier League table after overcoming a scare to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates.

Brazilian sensations Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were the stars for the Gunners as they continued their excellent start to the season with another win.

Jesus opened the scoring when he capitalised on an error from former Gunner Emiliano Martinez to put Arsenal ahead.

However, Douglas Luiz scored an outstanding equaliser straight from a corner kick to give Steve Gerrard's men hope.

Gabriel Jesus was on target again for Arsenal.
Three minutes later, the Villa goalkeeper, Martinez, once again proved to be the man of the match for the home side after he gifted the Gunners another chance.

The Villa goalkeeper made a mess of a volley from Martinelli to restore Arsenal's lead on the night.

Mikel Arteta will be proud of how his Gunners battled back to win the game in front of the home fans at the Emirates.

After the equaliser from Luiz, the home side kept going and found the winner when Martinez flapped a volley from Martinelli.

League leaders, Arsenal
It was no less than the host deserved as they held on for the win, their fifth in a row in the new season.

Arsenal remains at the top with 15 points, two more than second-placed Manchester City, which defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad.

