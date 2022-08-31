Brazilian sensations Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were the stars for the Gunners as they continued their excellent start to the season with another win.

Jesus opened the scoring when he capitalised on an error from former Gunner Emiliano Martinez to put Arsenal ahead.

However, Douglas Luiz scored an outstanding equaliser straight from a corner kick to give Steve Gerrard's men hope.

Three minutes later, the Villa goalkeeper, Martinez, once again proved to be the man of the match for the home side after he gifted the Gunners another chance.

The Villa goalkeeper made a mess of a volley from Martinelli to restore Arsenal's lead on the night.

Gunners remain top with a fifth win

Mikel Arteta will be proud of how his Gunners battled back to win the game in front of the home fans at the Emirates.

After the equaliser from Luiz, the home side kept going and found the winner when Martinez flapped a volley from Martinelli.

It was no less than the host deserved as they held on for the win, their fifth in a row in the new season.