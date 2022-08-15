WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

David Ben
Fans are saying the same thing on social media about Eden Hazard's performance for Los Blancos on Sunday night.

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
Real Madrid came from behind to win newcomers Almeria 2-1 in their first La Liga game of the season.

The defending champions were left trailing six minutes from kick-off, but came back in classic fashion to steal all three points.

Largie Ramzani, scored the opening goal of the match for Almeria to give the hosts a shock lead very early into the game.

Madrid struggled to find the leveller in the first 45 and went into the break trailing by a lone goal.

Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid AFP

However, Ancelotti's men bounced back into the game with Lucas Vazquez finding the back of the net after being played through by striker Karim Benzema to level matters.

Substitute David Alaba made his way into the match, replacing Ferland Mendy for Madrid in the 74th minute.

A minute later, the Austrian international scored a beauty of a free-kick with his first touch of the game giving Los Blancos the lead with 15 minutes to go until full-time.

Alaba's magnificent free-kick proved to be the winner in the match as Madrid ran away with all three points at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

Following Madrid's comeback win against Almeria on Sunday night, fans took to social media to single out Eden Hazard for special praise.

Eden Hazard was impressive for Real Madrid in their comeback win over Almeria on Sunday night
The 31-year-old Belgian forward was a second-half substitute for Madrid's summer signing Aurelio Tchouameni and seemed to change the game with Carlo Ancelotti's side trailing at half-time.

Hazard was heavily involved in the build up to Vazquez's equalizer as well as winning the free-kick which was eventually converted beautifully by David Alaba.

Here are some of the best reactions to Hazard's performance against Almeria.

