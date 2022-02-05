All you need to know about Team Nigeria to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Nigeria's outfit to the the 2022 Winter Olympics in China was voted as the 4th best.

Team Nigeria will join 90 other countries that will participate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 4 until Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The United States of America (USA), Britain, Canada and Australia are among the countries that opted to boycott the winter Olympics due to China's sketchy human rights issues.

Despite concerns about Covid outbreak and human rights issues the winter Olympics is well on its way.

Team Nigeria led by Seun Adigun were present at the opening ceremony in Beijing, China.

Nigeria will only be participating in one sport at the winter Olympics. The Cross-country skiing men's event will be the only hope for Team Nigeria to register a medal at the games.

Team Nigeria was led at the games by Seun Adigun a pioneer winter sports athlete from the country.

French born Samuel Ikpefan will represent Team Nigeria in the Cross-country skiing event.

Speaking to the Olympic website about his participation, Ikpefan revealed he aims to inspire the next generation to take part at future winter Olympics.

He said, “Teaching my sport to the younger generation is my greatest source of pride."

Following the participation in the opening ceremony the New York Times and People's magazine named Team Nigeria's outfit as one of the best.

The outfit was created by Actively Black, showcased the Nigerian culture proudly and was ranked fourth just behind Canada, the USA and Jamaica.

