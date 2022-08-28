LIGUE 1

Sanchez & Tavares beat up Pepe & Schmeichel at PL Old Boys Meeting in Nice

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

No fewer than ten (10) former Premier League stars were in action led by Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, former Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez, and Kasper Schmeichel.

Ex-Premier League stars battle in Ligue 1
Ex-Premier League stars battle in Ligue 1

It was the Premier League reunion at Allianz Riviera as OGC Nice hosted Olympic Marseille in the Ligue 1.

Marseille wasn't nice at all after a convincing and outstanding first-half display propelled them to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nice.

No fewer than 10 former Premier League players featured in the game with two of them, Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal, and Manchester United's Eric Bailly, making their debuts on Sunday.

But it ended in heavy defeat for Pepe, who started and finished the game while his compatriot, Bailly, was a second half substitute for the visitors.

Sanchez and Guendouzi celebrate.
Sanchez and Guendouzi celebrate. Pulse Nigeria

The afternoon, however, belonged to two players who also have links to Arsenal, former Gunner Alexis Sanchez, and on long defender, Nuno Tavares.

Sanchez and Tavares were in superb form as they inspired Marseille to the top of the Ligue 1 with a third win of the season.

Alexis Sanchez was on target twice.
Alexis Sanchez was on target twice. Pulse Nigeria

An excellent first-half display saw Sanchez score a brace while Tavares added a brilliant third for Marseille.

The former Gunner opened the scoring in the 10th minutes before Tavares doubled the lead in the 37th with a delicious strike from out the box.

Sanchez added a third after former Leicester City goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, parried a Tavares effort into the path of the Chilean, who made no mistakes from close range.

Wingback Nuno Tavares is on loan from Arsenal.
Wingback Nuno Tavares is on loan from Arsenal. Pulse Nigeria

Other Premier League stars who featured in the game include former West Ham United playmaker, Dmitri Payet, Mattel Guendouzi, Sean Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey, Chancel Mbemba, and goalkeeper, Paul Lopez.

Despite the heavy defeat on his debut, Ivorian International Pepe showed some nice flashes of his old self in the game.

Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.
Nicolas Pepe during his presentation. Pulse Nigeria

He created three chances, made three key passes, attempted four shots, had 70 touches but struggled to beat his markers.

Marseille move up to top of the Ligue 1 at least for now after the win on 10 points. They have won three and drawn one of their opening four games.

For Nice, the defeat leaves them with just two points from a possible 12 in the opening four games of the season and drop into the dreaded relegation waters.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's bizarre threat

Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's bizarre threat

Nigeria’s World Cup hope suffers as D'Tigers lose 70-67 to Angola

Nigeria’s World Cup hope suffers as D'Tigers lose 70-67 to Angola

Sanchez & Tavares beat up Pepe & Schmeichel at PL Old Boys Meeting in Nice

Sanchez & Tavares beat up Pepe & Schmeichel at PL Old Boys Meeting in Nice

Terem Moffi scores twice, Bonke comes off the bench for Lorient in 2-1 win against Clermont Foot

Terem Moffi scores twice, Bonke comes off the bench for Lorient in 2-1 win against Clermont Foot

Incredible Max Verstappen clinches Belgian Grand Prix as Hamilton crashes out

Incredible Max Verstappen clinches Belgian Grand Prix as Hamilton crashes out

Efe Ajagba returns with knock out victory against Jozsef Darmos [Video]

Efe Ajagba returns with knock out victory against Jozsef Darmos [Video]

Trending

Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting with President Buhari

'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

Inside the love life of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Victor Osimhen has now scored two goals in two matches for Napoli.
SERIE A

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli