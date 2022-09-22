Alex Iwobi nominated for PL player of the month, leads KdB and 4 others

Iwobi was nominated alongside five (5) other Premier League stars, including Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

According to the Premier League, the six players nominated for the awards were nominated after producing "outstanding performances" in September.

Other players nominated alongside Iwobi include Philip Billing of Bournemouth, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spurs, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa.

Iwobi rewarded for brilliant display for Everton

The Super Eagles playmaker has looked a different beast this season for Everton despite playing in an unfamiliar role.

The 25-year-old has excelled as a central midfielder this season after he was trusted by manager, Frank Lampard.

"Iwobi has caught the eye in a new, deeper central-midfield position, helping Everton hold Liverpool to a goalless draw before setting up a goal against West Ham that gave the Toffees their first win of 2022/23," the Premier League said in a report.