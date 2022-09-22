SUPER EAGLES

Alex Iwobi nominated for PL player of the month, leads KdB and 4 others

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Everton playmaker has been rewarded for his outstanding performance so far in the English League.

Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team
Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month for September.

Iwobi was nominated alongside five (5) other Premier League stars, including Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

According to the Premier League, the six players nominated for the awards were nominated after producing "outstanding performances" in September.

Other players nominated alongside Iwobi include Philip Billing of Bournemouth, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spurs, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa.

The Super Eagles playmaker has looked a different beast this season for Everton despite playing in an unfamiliar role.

Alex Iwobi celebrate with Everton teammates after assisting Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham AFP

The 25-year-old has excelled as a central midfielder this season after he was trusted by manager, Frank Lampard.

"Iwobi has caught the eye in a new, deeper central-midfield position, helping Everton hold Liverpool to a goalless draw before setting up a goal against West Ham that gave the Toffees their first win of 2022/23," the Premier League said in a report.

In the month of September, Iwobi played two matches, and provided one assist alongside other impressive underlying stats.

