Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi models new PUMA 'Naija Spirit' collection [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi modeled a new collection by international sports brand Puma.
The 26-year-old Iwobi is an ambassador of Puma and modeled their new collection to celebrate Nigeria's independence day.
The new collection by Puma is labeled the Naija Spirit mixing the green and white colors of Nigeria for new apparel.
Iwobi known for his unique style modeled tracksuits, t-shirts, jerseys, and hoodies with the Nigerian color and flag.
Iwobi an ambassador for Puma was in action on independence day for Everton in the Premier League.
The midfielder provided an assist for Dwight Mc Neil to score the winner as Everton came from a goal down to beat Southampton at St Mary's.
Other huge stars to model the Naija spirit collection include PUMA ambassador Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido.
Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola otherwise called Liya also modeled the new collection by Puma.
The Naija Spirit collection will be available at the PUMA Flagship Store in Lekki.
The release of the collection by Puma comes after criticism of the new Nike jersey for the Nigerian national football teams.