Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace

Tosin Abayomi
‘Play the way you train’ - Alex Iwobi explains mindset to make crazy backheel pass to Dwight McNeil.

Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace
Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi was at his best as Everton recorded a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The 26-year-old star had two assists as Everton returned to winning ways at Goodison Park.

Iwobi now has five assists this season and is second on the charts behind Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

A viral moment from the weekend was Iwobi's third assist for Dwight McNeil.

Receiving the ball with just the goalkeeper to beat, Iwobi decided to go for an audacious backheel to his teammate.

The Nigerian star has now explained his decision not to go for a goal but stylishly find his McNeil to score.

In an interview on the official Everton website, Iwobi explained that it took a lot of confidence to display that touch and credited the role of manager Frank Lampard.

He said, "On a personal level, I am playing with a lot of confidence.

"The manager tells me, ‘Play the way you train’. You can see I’m very confident and I’m able to express myself on the pitch.

"For our third goal, I was able to do that with a cheeky little flick! I saw Dwight McNeil running with the ball and then Neal [Maupay] make a first run.

"I made a second run, Dwight spotted me, and I could see him continuing his run, so I played it into his path. It looked like a great goal, but I have to give credit to Dwight.

Alex Iwobi returns to action with Everton when they travel to London to face Fulham in their next Premier League fixture
"The manager gives me so much belief and, when I have confidence and motivation on the pitch, I feel I’m almost unstoppable."

Iwobi has become of the key players for Everton as they continue to surge up the standings after a slow start to the season.

The Nigerian star returns to action with Everton when they travel to London to face Fulham in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022.

