Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Everton celebrated the birthday of Iwobi with good wishes and a video of the winning goal he scored for the Toffees against Newcastle United earlier in the season.

Everton also put out a quiz on their official website to encourage fans of the club to get to know Iwobi better.

How Iwobi celebrated 26th birthday

The former Arsenal man took to social media to give updates on his birthday celebration.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Iwobi revealed that he celebrated his special day with family and friends.

The Super Eagles star posted photos of the celebrations with his followers on social media.

Iwobi's team Everton is located in Liverpool, the location that came with the photos is tagged London, United kingdom.

The nephew of Nigerian great Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha, also shared a message to go with the photos.

The caption said, 'Ain’t Nothing Better Than Family, Appreciate The Love.'

There were no responses to the photos posted by Iwobi as his comment section was locked after he received a red card in Nigeria's round of 16 loss to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon earlier this year.

In the photos, Iwobi is seen smiling with his parents, sister and loved one as he is presented with a cake.

The celebration for Iwobi comes after he was deployed as a right back by Frank Lampard in Everton's much needed victory against Chelsea at Goodison Park last weekend.