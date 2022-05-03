Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]
Alex Iwobi was presented with a cake by friends and family at his 26th birthday party.
Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alexander Iwobi celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Iwobi was celebrated on social media by his club Premier League giants Everton as well as the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Everton also put out a quiz on their official website to encourage fans of the club to get to know Iwobi better.
How Iwobi celebrated 26th birthday
The former Arsenal man took to social media to give updates on his birthday celebration.
In a post on his official Instagram account, Iwobi revealed that he celebrated his special day with family and friends.
The Super Eagles star posted photos of the celebrations with his followers on social media.
Iwobi's team Everton is located in Liverpool, the location that came with the photos is tagged London, United kingdom.
The caption said, 'Ain’t Nothing Better Than Family, Appreciate The Love.'
There were no responses to the photos posted by Iwobi as his comment section was locked after he received a red card in Nigeria's round of 16 loss to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon earlier this year.
In the photos, Iwobi is seen smiling with his parents, sister and loved one as he is presented with a cake.
Iwobi is expected to return to action for Everton as they travel to take on Europa League contender Leicester City in a Premier League fixture scheduled to take place at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022.