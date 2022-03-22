Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

According to a source, it was a three vehicle crash at about 7:45 a.m on Tuesday morning.

Onana's agent Albert Botines has confirmed that the goalkeeper is not hurt and he was not the driver of the vehicle. According to De Telegraaf Botines said,"I have just spoken to André over the phone. He was not the driver of the car and is doing well. He is fine."

In a video posted to Twitter, Onana looks rather shocked, but still manages to crack a smile as he discusses with bystanders at the scene of the accident.

Although Onana escaped unhurt, reports indicate that his brother, who was behind the wheel, sustained some minor injuries.