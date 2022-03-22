Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana survived a ghastly car crash while on international duty.

Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly car crash on Tuesday morning
Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly car crash on Tuesday morning

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana emerged unscathed from a horrible car accident which happened on Tuesday morning in Cameroon. The accident reportedly happened in Pouma which is located in the Littoral Region of Cameroon.

Recommended articles

According to a source, it was a three vehicle crash at about 7:45 a.m on Tuesday morning.

Onana's agent Albert Botines has confirmed that the goalkeeper is not hurt and he was not the driver of the vehicle. According to De Telegraaf Botines said,"I have just spoken to André over the phone. He was not the driver of the car and is doing well. He is fine."

In a video posted to Twitter, Onana looks rather shocked, but still manages to crack a smile as he discusses with bystanders at the scene of the accident.

Although Onana escaped unhurt, reports indicate that his brother, who was behind the wheel, sustained some minor injuries.

The 25 year old Onana is expected to start in goal for Cameroon's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Algeria on Friday March 25.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly car crash on Tuesday morning

    Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

  • Super Eagles camp continues to bubble

    Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash

  • Odion Ighalo is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp

    Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash

Recommended articles

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

What happened the last time Super Eagles played Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium?

What happened the last time Super Eagles played Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium?

Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash

Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash

'The game is too big in Africa' - Klopp discloses he benched Mane and Salah for Senegal/Egypt cracker

'The game is too big in Africa' - Klopp discloses he benched Mane and Salah for Senegal/Egypt cracker

Trending

LA LIGA

'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Shakira believes Pique is the best in the world

Davido parties with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Davido and Sancho are chilling in Dubai
2022 WCQ

Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash

Odion Ighalo is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp

Victor Agali scores 2 goals as Ex-Super Eagles beat Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's novelty match [Photos]

Ex-Super Eagles players defeated Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty match
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kanu responds to 'fake news' about his presence at Tinubu's novelty match

Ex-Super Eagles players defeated Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty match
2022 WCQ

Ekong, Balogun among 5 Super Eagles to open camp for clash against Ghana

Five Super Eagles players are in camp for the game against Ghana