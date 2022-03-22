Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana emerged unscathed from a horrible car accident which happened on Tuesday morning in Cameroon. The accident reportedly happened in Pouma which is located in the Littoral Region of Cameroon.
Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana survived a ghastly car crash while on international duty.
According to a source, it was a three vehicle crash at about 7:45 a.m on Tuesday morning.
Onana's agent Albert Botines has confirmed that the goalkeeper is not hurt and he was not the driver of the vehicle. According to De Telegraaf Botines said,"I have just spoken to André over the phone. He was not the driver of the car and is doing well. He is fine."
In a video posted to Twitter, Onana looks rather shocked, but still manages to crack a smile as he discusses with bystanders at the scene of the accident.
Although Onana escaped unhurt, reports indicate that his brother, who was behind the wheel, sustained some minor injuries.
The 25 year old Onana is expected to start in goal for Cameroon's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Algeria on Friday March 25.
More from category
-
Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria
-
Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash
-
Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash