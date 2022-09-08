Ahmed Musa set for Sivasspor debut, to battle 3 other Nigerians in UECL

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa and his new club Sivasspor will begin their European journey tonight against Czech Republic giant Slavia Prague.
Ahmed Musa could make his official debut for his new club in the UEFA Europa Conference League against three of his compatriots.
Musa has been named in the Sivasspor 24-man squad and will welcome Prague to the Yeni Sivas Stadyumu alongside three of his compatriots as they clash in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
The three (3) Nigerians on the payroll of Prague are led by the sensational and in-form youngster, Moses Usor.
He is joined by his other two compatriots, Peter Olayinka, who is Musa's teammate in the Super Eagles, and 22-year-old Yira Collins Sor.
Musa's move to Sivasspor
The 29-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig side as a free agent after his former club Fatih Karagumruk terminated his contract with them.
Musa put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will see him stay at Sivasspor until the summer of 2024. His contract also has an option for both parties to extend for a further year.
Struggling Sivasspor faces Usor-inspired Prague
Musa and Sivasspor will have their hands full against the in-form Prague, which is unbeaten in its last five matches.
While Sivasspor has failed to win any of its last eight matches, with five (5) defeats and three (3) draws, Prague has won four (4) of its last five (5) matches, keeping a clean sheet in all four (4) wins with Usor a key feature.
20-year-old Usor has scored four (4) goals in his last five appearances for Prague in all competitions, one of them was scored in the final match of the Europa Conference League qualifying round.
Usor is not the only threat Musa and Sivasspor will have to be wary of, striker Stanislav Tecl is also in the form of his life.