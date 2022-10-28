Ahmed Musa promises Olympic Eagles 500k for every goal against Tanzania

The U-23 team known as the Olympic Eagles are set to face their counterparts in a second-leg qualification fixture.

The Olympic Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania in the first leg played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The second leg between Nigeria and Tanzania will take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Musa promises 500k for every goal against Tanzania

The Olympic Eagles now have a boost from Super Eagles captain Musa to win the game.

Pulse Nigeria

Musa promised the Olympic Eagles a token of five hundred thousand Naira for every goal scored against Tanzania.

This was made known by veteran journalist Tobi Adepoju who claimed that Misa spoke to the team ahead of the clash.

The monetary reward offered by Musa comes after Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Task Force on youth competitions promised the team $20,000 to win the first leg.

The Olympic Eagles only need a scoreless draw to book their spot at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morrocco.