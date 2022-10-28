SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa promises Olympic Eagles 500k for every goal against Tanzania

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will give 500 thousand naira for every goal scored against Tanzania.

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam
Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has made a monetary pledge to the national under-23 football team.

Read Also

The U-23 team known as the Olympic Eagles are set to face their counterparts in a second-leg qualification fixture.

The Olympic Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania in the first leg played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The second leg between Nigeria and Tanzania will take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The Olympic Eagles now have a boost from Super Eagles captain Musa to win the game.

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania
Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania Pulse Nigeria

Musa promised the Olympic Eagles a token of five hundred thousand Naira for every goal scored against Tanzania.

This was made known by veteran journalist Tobi Adepoju who claimed that Misa spoke to the team ahead of the clash.

The monetary reward offered by Musa comes after Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Task Force on youth competitions promised the team $20,000 to win the first leg.

The Olympic Eagles only need a scoreless draw to book their spot at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morrocco.

The second leg between the Olympic Eagles and Tanzania will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

    Ahmed Musa promises Olympic Eagles 500k for every goal against Tanzania

  • Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

    Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

  • Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

    Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa promises Olympic Eagles 500k for every goal against Tanzania

Ahmed Musa promises Olympic Eagles 500k for every goal against Tanzania

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 team facts:Will an African team win it? – by MSport

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 team facts:Will an African team win it? – by MSport

Monaco to win and other bets to stake in Ligue 1 this weekend

Monaco to win and other bets to stake in Ligue 1 this weekend

Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

SportyBet Nigeria: Your best option for online sports betting

SportyBet Nigeria: Your best option for online sports betting

23 days to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; 10 surprising teams to watch out for | BetKing 2022 FIFA World Cup Prediction

23 days to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; 10 surprising teams to watch out for | BetKing 2022 FIFA World Cup Prediction

Nigeria, others handed November deadline by CAF to bid for AFCON 2025 hosting rights

Nigeria, others handed November deadline by CAF to bid for AFCON 2025 hosting rights

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

SportyBet offers juicy odds on La Liga action this weekend

SportyBet offers juicy odds on La Liga action this weekend

Trending

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time
2022 FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia