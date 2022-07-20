Ahmed Musa Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

The Nigerian international is known for his pace and impressive work rate, mostly playing as a left winger. Ahmed Musa had his breakthrough in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) when he played for Kano Pillars during the 2009/10 season.

Since then Ahmed Musa has played for various clubs in Europe including the English Premier League side Leicester City. He has also had a successful international career, being the most capped Super Eagles player of all time.

Ahmed Musa Profile

Full name: Ahmed

Birth date: October 14, 1992

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria

Age: 29 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Fatih Karagumruk

Height: 5ft 7in

Marital status: Married

Parents: Father - Alhaji Musa (Late), Mother - Sarah Moses (Late)

Salary: £43,230 weekly

Net worth: £14.96m

Instagram: @ahmedmusa718

Twitter: @ahmedmusa718

How old is Ahmed Musa?

Ahmed Musa is 29 years old as of June 2022.

Ahmed Musa Career

Ahmed Musa started his club career at GBS Football Academy where he played from 2005 to 2008. In 2008, he went on loan to JUTH. During the 2009/10 season, Ahmed Musa played on loan for Nigerian giants Kano Pillars. It was at Pillars he got his breakthrough with 18 goals in 25 matches.

The Super Eagles forward then secured a transfer to Dutch side VVV Venlo, playing there between 2010 to 2012. Ahmed Musa's most successful club campaign came at CSKA Moscow where he scored 42 goals in 125 matches for the Russian club between 2012 and 2016.

An underwhelming two-year stint at Premier League side Leicester City followed before Ahmed Musa returned to CSKA Moscow on loan. He then went on to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and now plays for Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ahmed Musa Salary and Contract

Ahmed Musa currently plays for Fatih Karagumruk, joining the Turkish club as a free agent in July 2021 after he left Al Nassr and had a stint with Kano Pillars. His contract with Fatih Karagumruk runs till June 2023.

The Super Eagles winger is rumoured to earn an estimated £2.078m (₦1bn) annually from his contract with Fatih Karagumruk excluding bonuses and allowances. This comes to about £173,195 monthly salary and about £43,298 weekly.

What is Ahmed Musa's Net Worth?

The former Leicester City winger is one of the richest Super Eagles stars, having played top-flight European football for over a decade.

Ahmed Musa is said to have a net worth of about £14.96m. A commendable fact scout Ahmed Musa is that he is a philanthropist, as he is often seen donating to charities, causes, and giving money to those in need.

Ahmed Musa Wives and Children

Ahmed Musa is currently married to two wives. However, they could be three because he is divorced from his first wife.

In 2013, Ahmed Musa married Jamila Musa but the couple had marital problems in 2017. Jamila reportedly got Ahmed Musa arrested under allegations of family harassment which the then Leicester City player denied.

In April 2017, the couple got divorced. Ahmed Musa and Jamila Musa had two children, a boy and a girl named Ahmed Musa Junior and Halima Musa respectively.

In May of the same year, Ahmed Musa got married to another wife, Juliet Ejue. The couple has been married since then and Ahmed Musa regularly posts pictures of his wife on his Instagram page.

Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue gave birth to their first child together on July 27, 2018, in Velden, Austria.

On July 10, 2021, Ahmed Musa got married to a second wife, Mariam in a secret wedding ceremony. The Super Eagles footballer also regularly posts his second wife on his Instagram page.

Ahmed Musa House & Cars

Ahmed Musa's house is a luxurious mansion in Jos, Plateau State. The mansion is said to have cost the Super Eagles star millions of naira with state-of-the-art facilities.

Ahmed Musa's house is reported to have a massive football pitch with artificial turf installed, a mosque, and a gym. He stays there whenever he is in Nigeria.

Ahmed Musa has a fleet of luxurious cars that he is not ashamed to show off. He regularly posts pictures of them on his Instagram page as he gives Nigerians a peek into his luxury lifestyle. Amongst his known cars include: a Mercedes-Benz CLS, a Range Rover Sport, a Range Rover Velar, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, a 2017 Porsche Macan, and a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon.

Ahmed Musa FIFA 22 & PES 22 ratings

Ahmed Musa has a FIFA 22 rating of 72 with his position stated as a left midfielder. His highest rating is Pace with 92 while he has dribbling stats of 74 and a shot rating of 66.

On PES 22, Ahmed Musa has a rating of 75, plays as a right-wing forward and has a potential of 85. The Super Eagles forward is rated highly for speed (80) and dribbling (76).

Calvin Bassey Social Media

Ahmed Musa is very active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on regularly.

The Super Eagles star mostly posts about his family, philanthropic deeds, house, cars, and also career milestones.

Ahmed Musa's Twitter handle is @ahmedmusa718

Ahmed Musa's Instagram handle is also @ahmedmusa718

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles career

Ahmed Musa made his Super Eagles debut on August 5, 2010, in an AFCON 2012 qualifier against Madagascar. Musa scored his first senior national team goal in March 2011 in a friendly match against Kenya.

Ahmed Musa has appeared at two World Cups for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Brazil 2014 World Cup and the Russia 2018 World Cup. He has also played at three (3) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments for Nigeria (2013, 2019 & 2021).

After scoring twice against Argentina in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup, Musa became the first Nigerian to score twice in a World Cup match. He repeated the feat against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup and in turn became Nigeria's highest goalscorer in the World Cup.

The 29-year-old is also the most capped Super Eagles player of all time with 107 appearances so far, surpassing the likes of Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, and John Mikel Obi. Ahmed Musa is currently one of the captains of the Super Eagles squad and he is expected to feature at the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

