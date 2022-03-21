2022 WCQ

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is ready for the battle against Ghana.

Ahmed Musa is ready to lead the Super Eagles to victory against the Black Stars
The preparation for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana continues to intensify.

With league action across Europe at a halt this weekend, Super Eagles players will head home for the doubleheader which will decide if Nigeria will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Leading by example is Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who is now in the country.

The 29-year-old forward has arrived according to Ayo Olu Ibidapo who is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) media officer.

Musa took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him dressed in a native attire on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Along with the post was a location that indicated Kano, Nigeria.

Ibidapo took to Twitter to state that Musa is in the country and will be the first player in camp.

He wrote, "Talk about leading by example, Super Eagles captain @Ahmedmusa718 is already in the country and will arrive early in camp tomorrow ahead of WCQ games vs #Ghana. Sai Governor! #soarsupereagles."

Musa who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük was in action as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by 10-man Altay on Friday, March 18.

Musa will lead the Super Eagles against the Black Stars with the winner getting a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

