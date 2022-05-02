WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ahmed Musa was all smiles as Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan fasting

Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday
Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Musa posted a photo on his official Instagram account to celebrate the Islam holiday on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old Super Eagles star is surrounded by family and loved ones in the photo.

The photo from Musa came with a simple caption that said, 'Eid Mubarak.'

Musa is now with Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük now in the closing chapter of his career.

ALSO READ - Ahmed Musa plays 69 minutes to help Fatih Karagumruk secure a comeback win against Konyaspor

The Super Eagles captain was in action for 69 minutes to help Fatih Karagümrük record a 2-1 victory away against Konyaspor.

Ahmed Musa played for Fatih Karagumruk against Konyaspor
Ahmed Musa played for Fatih Karagumruk against Konyaspor Complete Sports

The Eid al-Fitr celebrations from Musa comes after his Super Eagles teammate Odion Ighalo posted photos of his kids in Saudi Arabia also observing the Muslim holiday.

The former Leicester City man Musa is known to be a devout Muslim who practices the tenants of his religion evident in his actions to those in need.

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, Musa donated $1,500 which is about 600,000 naira to a Central Mosque in Garoua where the Super Eagles were staying.

Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday
Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday Pulse Nigeria

Since he became captain he has also made several other gestures such as donating money to the team after making 100 appearances for the Super Eagles.

More recently, Musa donated a token of two million naira to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver.

The Super Eagles captain is expected to return to action when Fatih Karagümrük take on Goztepe in their next league fixture scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

    Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

  • Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

    Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

  • Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham

    Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Recommended articles

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Vieira expects Wilfred Zaha to join Drogba in Premier League Hall of Fame

Vieira expects Wilfred Zaha to join Drogba in Premier League Hall of Fame

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Nigeria can no longer ignore Cyriel Dessers and Anthony Nwakaeme

Nigeria can no longer ignore Cyriel Dessers and Anthony Nwakaeme

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans