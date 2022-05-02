Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

The 29-year-old Super Eagles star is surrounded by family and loved ones in the photo.

The photo from Musa came with a simple caption that said, 'Eid Mubarak.'

Musa is now with Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük now in the closing chapter of his career.

The Super Eagles captain was in action for 69 minutes to help Fatih Karagümrük record a 2-1 victory away against Konyaspor.

The Eid al-Fitr celebrations from Musa comes after his Super Eagles teammate Odion Ighalo posted photos of his kids in Saudi Arabia also observing the Muslim holiday.

The former Leicester City man Musa is known to be a devout Muslim who practices the tenants of his religion evident in his actions to those in need.

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, Musa donated $1,500 which is about 600,000 naira to a Central Mosque in Garoua where the Super Eagles were staying.

Since he became captain he has also made several other gestures such as donating money to the team after making 100 appearances for the Super Eagles.

More recently, Musa donated a token of two million naira to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver.