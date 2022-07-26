Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as son turns 4

Tosin Abayomi
'Looks just like him' - Ahmed Musa says his son Ahmed Musa Junior is a blessing as he turns 4

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to celebrate as his son turned four on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The 29-year-old Musa Nigerian welcomed his second child with his second wife Juliet back in 2018.

Musa celebrated his son Ahmed Musa Junior who was brought into the world after his heroics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by calling him a blessing.

The Super Eagles captain who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük has children with two women Juliet Ejue and Jamila Musa.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4 Pulse Nigeria

To celebrate the occasion, Musa posted several photos on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Children they say are a blessing from God and I am beyond grateful that you have been nothing short of a blessing to me and the entire family.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4 Pulse Nigeria

"I am proud to call you my son and I pray this birthday of yours brings with it increased blessings and things that money can not buy.

"Love you son and happy birthday."

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as his son turns 4 Pulse Nigeria

Several eminent personalities such as Super Eagles players like Shehu Abdullahi wished the young player a happy birthday in the comments.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

