Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as son turns 4

The 29-year-old Musa Nigerian welcomed his second child with his second wife Juliet back in 2018.

Musa celebrated his son Ahmed Musa Junior who was brought into the world after his heroics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by calling him a blessing.

The Super Eagles captain who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük has children with two women Juliet Ejue and Jamila Musa.

Musa celebrates son

To celebrate the occasion, Musa posted several photos on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Children they say are a blessing from God and I am beyond grateful that you have been nothing short of a blessing to me and the entire family.

"I am proud to call you my son and I pray this birthday of yours brings with it increased blessings and things that money can not buy.

"Love you son and happy birthday."

