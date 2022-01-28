Nigerian youngster Ahmad Abubakar joins Czech club Slovan Liberec

Abubakar joined Slovan Liberec from the Slovakian side Trenčín on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Still, on 21-years-old, Abubakar is known to be a winger who prefers playing from the left-wing.

The Kano State-born forward joined in the January transfer window and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal until June 2024.

In a statement on the club's official website, Abubakar stated that the move to Slovan Liberec is huge for his career.

He said, "I am happy to have signed a contract with Slovan Liberec. Thank you for the chance. I look forward to joining the team. It is an honour for me and I hope that it is also a good step for my football career, "

He also spoke on how Nigerians at the club will help him settle down in the Czech Republic.

He added, "My compatriots Muhamed Tijani or Yira Sor, who work here, told me a lot about Czech football." it will help me in the beginning."