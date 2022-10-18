TRANSFERS

Osim-NO! Napoli striker's agent addresses 'strange' Man United rumours

Izuchukwu Akawor
Victor Osimhen is happy at Napoli and won't be leaving the entertaining Serie A leaders for a struggling side anytime soon.

Osimhen has scored in his last two matches for Napoli.

Victor Osimhen's agent has dismissed speculations linking the Super Eagles forward away from Serie A club SSC Napoli.

The fit-again Nigerian striker has been linked with English giant Manchester United and a host of other clubs.

But according to reliable transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, his agent, Roberto Calenda has described rumours linking Osimhen to the Red Devils as 'strange'.

Calenda noted in a recent interview that the talented Super Eagles star is happy in Naples and wants to stay at the club.

“There are many clubs interested in Victor but he wants to stay," Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss via Romano.

"He’s really happy with the Napoli project. We’ve been very clear this summer after strange rumours [Man Utd and Ronaldo swap deal], he wanted to stay."

Meanwhile, it's not a surprise that Osimhen is highly regarded and wanted by the top clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old is back to his best after what has been an injury-blighted campaign so far this season.

Osimhen was the hero for Luciano Spalletti's side after he came off the bench to fire the club to a 10th successive win of the season.

The Nigerian forward proved to be the hero as Napoli overcame a spirited Bologna side 3-2 on Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradonna Stadium.

The goal was his second in as many matches since his return to fitness for the Serie A leaders who moved two points clear at the top of the table.

