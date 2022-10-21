Clout Chasing: Agba baller by Barcelona and Cadiz promoting Nigerian jersey

It all started with Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino outfit Barcelona hyping up Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala.

The 28-year-old Oshoala had an eventful week finishing 16th at the Ballon d'Or ceremony held in Paris.

Oshoala also was at her devastating best for Barcelona as they beat down Christy Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start their women's Champions League campaign.

The five-time African player of the Year was the Most Valuable Player of the game contributing two goals and two assists.

The performance by Oshoala resulted in a post by the official Barcelona Femeni Twitter account captioned, "Agba Baller.'

The post went viral as Nigerians interacted praising Oshoala but also expressing satisfaction with the caption in a local dialect.

Pulse Nigeria

Cadiz and Nigeria

Soon after the post by Barcelona, Spanish La Liga outfit Cadiz also made a post referencing Nigeria.

In the video, an unknown figure is wearing the old Nigerian national team home jersey in the center of their Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla stadium.

Cadiz 19th on the standings in Spain explained the reason for their association with Nigeria as they have no players from the country.

Along with the video was a message that said, "Dani, one of our workers, arrived today at the stadium wearing a Nigerian national team jersey."

The video related to Nigeria generates massive interaction on social media just like that of Oshoala.