BUNDESLIGA

African connect gives Liverpool & Bayern legend Alonso debut win at Bayer

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid superstar Xabi Alonso has got off to a perfect start in Germany thanks to the brilliance of two youngsters of African descent Diaby and Frimpong.

Xabi Alonso gets first win on debut at Bayer.
Xabi Alonso gets first win on debut at Bayer.

Struggling Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen is off to an impressive start under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Read Also

Leverkusen thrashed fellow relegation team Schalke 04 4-0 at home to give the new man in charge the perfect start to life in Germany.

AFP

The Spaniard was appointed as the new manager on Wednesday following the sacking of former manager Gerardo Seoane following a disappointing start to the new season.

Three days after he took charge of the club has ended a run of three matches without a win which saw them drop into relegation waters.

Alonso's first game and win as Bayer manager came thanks to two youngsters of African descent, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong.

Both players were involved in three of the four goals as Bayer ended a run of two consecutive defeats.

Diaby scored the opening goal to open the floodgates of goals and assisted the scored goal scored by Frimpong to double the advantage at the break.

Both stars combined again eight minutes after the restart to make it 3-0, Frimpong with his second of the game to all but confirm the win.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Calvin Bassey helps fire Ajax to top of Eredivisie after win over Volendam

Calvin Bassey helps fire Ajax to top of Eredivisie after win over Volendam

Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league

Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league

Iheanacho’s Leicester sitting comfortably in relegation following defeat to Bournemouth

Iheanacho’s Leicester sitting comfortably in relegation following defeat to Bournemouth

Joe Aribo's Saints fail to stop Man City and their goal-hungry hitman Haaland

Joe Aribo's Saints fail to stop Man City and their goal-hungry hitman Haaland

Reactions as Chelsea fans praise Potter and Kepa after Wolves thrashing

Reactions as Chelsea fans praise Potter and Kepa after Wolves thrashing

African connect gives Liverpool & Bayern legend Alonso debut win at Bayer

African connect gives Liverpool & Bayern legend Alonso debut win at Bayer

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro