African connect gives Liverpool & Bayern legend Alonso debut win at Bayer

Leverkusen thrashed fellow relegation team Schalke 04 4-0 at home to give the new man in charge the perfect start to life in Germany.

AFP

The Spaniard was appointed as the new manager on Wednesday following the sacking of former manager Gerardo Seoane following a disappointing start to the new season.

Three days after he took charge of the club has ended a run of three matches without a win which saw them drop into relegation waters.

African stars help Alonso to kick off Bayer revival in emphatic fashion

Alonso's first game and win as Bayer manager came thanks to two youngsters of African descent, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong.

Both players were involved in three of the four goals as Bayer ended a run of two consecutive defeats.

Diaby scored the opening goal to open the floodgates of goals and assisted the scored goal scored by Frimpong to double the advantage at the break.