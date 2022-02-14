'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Nigerian brotherhood is strong as Adesanya gives Anthony Joshua his blessing to become 3-time heavyweight champion.

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya
Joshua has the backing of Adesanya

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya has backed Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

Recommended articles

Joshua lost the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk last year September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Adesanya on Sunday, February 13, 2022, recorded a victory against Robert Whittaker in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It was the second fight between Adesanya and Whittaker. Speaking at the post-fight press conference the Nigerian was asked about the outcome of the rematch between Joshua and Usyk.

Adesanya backed his Nigerian brother to reclaim his titles while acknowledging that Usyk is talented.

Adesanya was victorious against Whittaker at UFC 271
Adesanya was victorious against Whittaker at UFC 271 Pulse Nigeria

He said, “Anthony is a formidable guy. I thought that Joshua would not fight.

"I hope Joshua becomes the undisputed champion. I always drown for my people. Anthony is a decent guy, he just ran into some problems.

"Yes, and Usyk is just a phenomenal boxer, he is amazing. I think that anyone can beat anyone on any night, but I always root for my own

Joshua suffered his second professional loss to Usyk and needs to be victorious in the rematch to keep alive his ambition to become an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Israel Adesanya is set to face Whittaker for the first time

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

The Antetokoumpo brothers are set to dominate the NBA All-Star weekend

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Robert Lewandowski has another award