'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua lost the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk last year September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Adesanya on Sunday, February 13, 2022, recorded a victory against Robert Whittaker in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It was the second fight between Adesanya and Whittaker. Speaking at the post-fight press conference the Nigerian was asked about the outcome of the rematch between Joshua and Usyk.

Adesanya backed his Nigerian brother to reclaim his titles while acknowledging that Usyk is talented.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “Anthony is a formidable guy. I thought that Joshua would not fight.

"I hope Joshua becomes the undisputed champion. I always drown for my people. Anthony is a decent guy, he just ran into some problems.

"Yes, and Usyk is just a phenomenal boxer, he is amazing. I think that anyone can beat anyone on any night, but I always root for my own